Tyriq Green, 4-Star Prospect in 2026 Recruiting Class, Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Tyriq Green, a 4-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently working on the recruiting trail as they look to add more highly talented prospects to their 2026 recruiting class. Their efforts appear to be paying off as they have learned another commitment.
Tyriq Green, a 4-star ATH from Buford, Georgia, has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Green stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs just over 190 pounds. The Buford native's ability to play multiple positions provides the Bulldogs with a handful of opportunities.
Green was heavily pursued by numerous other schools such as Florida State, Miami, and Auburn. But ultimately elected to continue his football career with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The highly-touted athlete completed his official visit with the Bulldogs on June 13th, which likely played a major factor in his decision to choose the University of Georgia.
With Green's commitment, the Bulldogs have added even more talent to their 2026 class, which ranks inside the top 3 in the country. With signing day in December approaching, Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to work diligently to earn as many highly-touted prospects as possible.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
