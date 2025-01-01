UPDATE: New Kickoff Time for Georgia vs Notre Dame Released
A new kickoff time for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame has been released.
In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Multiple injuries and fatalities were suffered, and authorities have reportedly killed the driver.
New Orleans was set to be the site for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff game that is scheduled to take place New Year's Day in the Caesar's Superdome just over a mile away from where last night's attack occurred. However, the threat of other potential attacks has resulted in a rescheduling of the game. Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl will now take place on Thursday, January 2nd at 4:00 p.m. and will be played in Caesar's Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Coverage for the game will be provided by EPSN.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
