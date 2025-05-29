Urban Meyer Wrongfully Criticizes 2025 Georgia Football Schedule
On his latest podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer wrongfully criticized Georgia's 2025 Football schedule.
The Georgia Bulldogs went through a gauntlet of a schedule during the 2024 season. Facing off against five top-25 opponents, playing three times on the road against Top-10 opponents. Entering 2025, they play the same SEC opponents, with the road games from 2024 becoming home games in 2025.
Sounds like it’ll be a tough slate again for the Bulldogs, right? Well, not according to former Florida and Ohio State national championship-winning head coach, Urban Meyer, who took shots at Georgia’s schedule this week.
“So, I’m sitting here looking … at Georgia’s schedule and they’re playing nine – this is an SEC schedule, man – nine games at home. Marshall, Austin Peay and Charlotte. … Come on Kirby, what in the world is that? So that’s the Bear Bryant (model) right there.”
Unfortunately for Meyer, he’s misunderstood the scheduling format for Georgia in 2025. They play 7 home games. Florida, like always, is a neutral-site rivalry, and the Georgia Tech rivalry has been moved to Mercedes-Benz this season.
Additionally, this isn’t something that’s exclusive to the SEC or even Georgia. Notre Dame played three true road games a year ago. Not to mention, the SEC forced each conference member to repeat the 2024 slate, with the home and road matchups merely switching. A draw in which Georgia received Texas and Alabama among their typical SEC rivalry slate of Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia.
