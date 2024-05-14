Washington Commanders Release Former Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm
With the 2024 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, NFL organizations have put their full attention on the upcoming season. Rookie minicamps have begun and teams are getting their first look at the rookies they drafted this season. On top of that, teams are also continuing to make roster moves ahead of the new year and the Washington Commanders made one on Tuesday in the quarterback room.
Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been released by the Commanders. He was fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He then had a stint with the Giants in 2021 and then joined the Commanders in 2022 and has been with the organization ever since. The former Georgia quarterback will now be on the search for a new NFL home.
Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 where he threw for 210 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and completed 45% of his balls. It has been a bit of an up-and-down ride for Fromm since the start of his professional career and hasn't been able to find his footing since being drafted.
During his time at Georgia, Fromm spent three seasons as the team's starter. He started the 2017 season as the backup behind Jacob Eason, but an injury opened the door and Fromm never looked back after that. In his career at Georgia, Fromm threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and had a career completion percentage of 63%. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever college football playoff berth.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily