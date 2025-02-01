WATCH: Arian Smith Makes Impressive Catch in Reese's Senior Bowl
Watch Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith make an impressive catch in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is being played today as numerous collegiate football players compete in one final exhibition game prior to the NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented this year and have a plethora of former Dawgs playing in today’s game.
During the game, wide receiver Arian Smith made an impressive contested catch that went for a massive gain and gave the American team a first down. The play displayed Smith's blazing speed and showed why he was such a massive downfield threat for the Bulldogs' offense in 2024.
Smith was the Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. Should he continue to make impressive plays such as this one, and run a fast time in the upcoming NFL Combine, the Bulldogs wide receiver could see a massive increase in his draft stock.
Following today’s game, players will turn their sights to final preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft. These include, pro-days, team workouts, and the NFL combine. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 25th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the first draft to be held in the historic football city.
