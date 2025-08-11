WATCH: Brock Bowers Makes Impressive Juggling Grab During Las Vegas Raiders Practice
Watch Brock Bowers make an impressive one-handed snag during a practice for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Las Vegas Raiders are less than a month away from the beginning of their 2025 regular season as the team ramps up its preseason preparations. The Raiders have a handful of fresh faces this season who have created loads of excitement around the team.
One player who is a familiar face and provides excitement, however, is tight end Brock Bowers, who is looking to build upon his spectacular rookie season in 2024. During the 2024 season, the tight end hauled in 112 receptions for a record-breaking 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and was the lone bright spot on an extremely inconsistent Raiders offense.
It appears that Bowers is in for another fantastic season, as he has been consistently making plays for the team during practices. One of the latest videos posted to the team's social media shows the young tight end making an impressive juggling catch, where he attempts to snag the ball with his left hand before finally securing it for a big gain.
While one clip from practice is not enough to guarantee another historic season from the former first-round pick, it is certainly an excellent sign that the Raiders' tight end is ready for the 2025 regular season.
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS.
