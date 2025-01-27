WATCH: Buffalo Bills RB, James Cook Leaping TD vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Georgia RB now Buffalo Bills RB, James Cook makes incredible play for a touchdown against the Kansas Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
The Buffalo Bills are at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for a trip to the Super. Bowl to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Midway through the third quarter after ripping off several runs on the drive, former Georgia Bulldog RB, James Cook leaped into the endzone for a TD that put the Buffalo Bills ahead.
WATCH: James Cook Leaping TD vs Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 PM (CBS/Paramount+)
Super Bowl 59 on the Horizon
With the NFC and AFC Championship games set to determine who advances to Super Bowl 59, fans can look forward to an exciting finish to the 2024-2025 NFL season. The winning teams from the Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs matchups will face off in the grandest stage of all—Super Bowl 59, which will be played on February 9th, 2025, at the Caesar Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
For these former Georgia players, it’s not just about making it to the biggest game in football it’s about adding another championship ring to their finger, cementing their place in football history. Keep an eye on the standout Bulldogs in both the NFC and AFC Championship games, as they look to make an impact and help their teams on the road to Super Bowl glory.
