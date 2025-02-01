Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Dan Jackson Makes Massive Hit in Reese's Senior Bowl

Watch Georgia Bulldog defensive back Dan Jackson make an impressive hit in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end Mason Taylor of LSU (86) and American team defensive back Dan Jackson of Georgia (37) spar during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end Mason Taylor of LSU (86) and American team defensive back Dan Jackson of Georgia (37) spar during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watch Georgia Bulldog defensive back Dan Jackson make an impressive hit in the Reese's Senior Bowl.


The Reese’s Senior Bowl is being played today as numerous collegiate football players compete in one final exhibition game prior to the NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented this year and have a plethora of former Dawgs playing in today’s game. 

During the game, Bulldogs' safety Dan Jackson landed a massive hit on a wide receiver, that forced an incompletion and garnered a massive reaction from fans and players alike.

Jackson was one of Georgia's most reliable defensive players throughout the 2024 season and was a major component in some of the Dawgs' biggest victories such as their eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech. His exceptional preformance in this week's senior bowl practices have almost assured that he will be selected in the NFL Draft.

Following today’s game, players will turn their sights to final preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft. These include, pro-days, team workouts, and the NFL combine. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 25th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the first draft to be held in the historic football city.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football