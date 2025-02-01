WATCH: Dan Jackson Makes Massive Hit in Reese's Senior Bowl
Watch Georgia Bulldog defensive back Dan Jackson make an impressive hit in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is being played today as numerous collegiate football players compete in one final exhibition game prior to the NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented this year and have a plethora of former Dawgs playing in today’s game.
During the game, Bulldogs' safety Dan Jackson landed a massive hit on a wide receiver, that forced an incompletion and garnered a massive reaction from fans and players alike.
Jackson was one of Georgia's most reliable defensive players throughout the 2024 season and was a major component in some of the Dawgs' biggest victories such as their eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech. His exceptional preformance in this week's senior bowl practices have almost assured that he will be selected in the NFL Draft.
Following today’s game, players will turn their sights to final preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft. These include, pro-days, team workouts, and the NFL combine. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 25th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the first draft to be held in the historic football city.
