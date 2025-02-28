Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Dominic Lovett Interview At The NFL Scouting Combine

Brooks Austin

Georgia WR, Dominic Lovett talks about his time at Georgia, drops, and transferring to the Bulldogs. Watch his NFL Scouting Combine Interview.

Highlights from Interview:

On what he wants to show NFL Scouts and GMs here at The NFL Combine:
"Mainly that I can play bigger than what I am. Even though I'm 5'10, I play bigger than what I am, my attitude and my heart."

On being at The NFL Combine:
I kinda get butterflies waking up knowing that I grew up watching this and now I'm here. I think you can tell by the smile on my face.

On Drops:
"I don't really say something happened. We are all human, we all drop balls. I think it was probably a focus thing, trying to make a move before you catch the ball, or you didn't look it all in. The smallest details have the biggest impacts. I would probably say that we didn't hone in on the small things on the balls we dropped as a group."

The University of Georgia has announced that its 2025 Pro-Day will be held on March 12th at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the facility where the Bulldogs practice.

The University of Georgia has announced that it will hold its scrimmage on Saturday, April 12th in Sanford Stadium. A time frame and TV Network for this year's event has not been revealed.

Other Georgia News:

