WATCH: Elite 11 Accuracy Challenge for Georgia Commit Ryan Montgomery
Georgia QB commit, Ryan Montgomery is out in Los Angeles, California for the Elite 11 Finals. The 6'3 signal caller advanced through the Ohio regional. Now, he's one of twenty of the nation's top signal-callers competing in LA for the top spot.
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed 15 Elite 11 finalists since the event began 20+ years ago in hopes of identifying the nation's top quarterback. Georgia's first contestant was DJ Shockley who competed in the 2000 Elite 11 competition that was ultimately won by Brodie Croyle.
Elite 11 Rankings by SI.com After Day 2
- Tavien St. Claire - Every ball was tight, every ball had life, and every ball seemed to be in the perfect spot. It was an extremely clean day for St. Claire who's added a lot to his frame.
- Keelon Russell - Apart from the play-action deep-balls where things seemed to float on him at times, Keelon Russell had a flawless day. From the jump, he showed a clean and repetitive stroke.
- Deuce Knight - Knight has perhaps the longest arms of any quarterback here, yet his body control to keep things compact is astonishing. The nose of the ball on that lefty stroke does tend to get receivers problems at times though. It's unique.
- Julian Lewis - Lewis' ball seems to jump a bit more and more every time I see him. The polish has been there from Day 1 and that really shows in these types of events, his footwork is clean
- Hasan Longstreet - It should be noted that Longstreet is dealing with an obvious and apparent lower right leg injury. It should also be noted that no one has more zip on the football than Longstreet. He's got special juice in person.
- KJ Lacey - Just polished and efficient with limited misses and Lacey showed perhaps the quicked delivery on a consistent basis.
- Matt Zollers - Zollers has perhaps the strongest and most violent arm at this event. However, for every "wow" throw or moment he had today, it felt like he would have the spiral disappear on the next one. Balls tend to get loose when overthrowing occurs.
- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele - Hawaii throws a really heavy football. This thing arrives violent and with purpose at all times. He had a tremendous day, ball placement was elite.
- Ryan Montgomery - Montgomery flashes the most consistently clean mechanics of the bunch. What he may lack in "wow" moments, he makes up for in the lack of misses present in a setting like that. He was locked in.
- Bryce Baker - It wasn't Baker's best day by his standards. He was a dark horse to win this event, I expect him to bounce back as the week continues.
- Tramell Jones - What a day for Jones. He entered the event as one of the lower-ranked players but threw a really great ball throughout the workout.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
