WATCH: George Pickens Makes Insane One Handed Catch at Steelers Training Camp
Former Georgia football wide receiver George Pickens makes an insane one-handed catch at training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Football is officially back as NFL training camp started up last week and fall camp is starting up at the college level. That also means clips from training camp are being posted all over the social media, and any time social media is at play, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is going to take advantage of it. On Tuesday, a video surfaced of Pickens making an insane one-handed catch over defensive back Joey Porter.
Pickens has become a star in the national football league with the Steelers. He is coming off of a strong 2023 performance, and big things are expected of him this season. The organization moved on from quarterback Kenny Pickett and brought in both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to be the new offensive coordinator. With those changes, Pickens might be in store for a major breakout season.
Last season, Pickens reeled in 63 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Now entering year three, those numbers can expect a bump, especially if the quarterback play steps up like the organization hopes it will. But if Pickens is reeling in one-handed catches like the one he had during training camp, the quarterback play won't even matter.
With the talent Pickens possesses, he garners a lot of attention from defenses, but when he was asked about being double-teamed he didn't seem too concerned about it.
"When Diontae was here, we were both being double-teamed. So it's really going to be the same treatment to be honest. When you're a good play, coordinators and owners are going to double-team you," said Pickens.
