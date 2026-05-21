Aaron Rodgers's Final NFL Contract: Bonuses, Incentives for the Steelers’ QB
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Aaron Rodgers is officially back with the Steelers for the 2026 season, setting up what is expected to be a retirement tour after he told reporters on Wednesday that “this is it” when asked whether this would be his final NFL campaign.
The 42-year-old appeared right back at home this week—both on the practice field at Pittsburgh’s facility and alongside coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he spent 13 seasons working under in Green Bay. Now set to give it one final run, Rodgers has signed a one-year pact with the Steelers for the coming season.
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Sports Illustrated has obtained the full breakdown of Rodgers’s contract for 2026, outlining how the quarterback can earn the deal’s maximum value of $25 million. Here’s a complete look at the details.
Aaron Rodgers contract: How four-time MVP can earn his full
• Rodgers' base salary, which is fully-guaranteed, is $22 million.
• Rodgers gets a $250,000 roster bonus for being on the 90-man on August 7, and another $250,000 roster bonus for being on the team (active or inactive) for the first regular-season game.
• Then, he's got $2.5 million in playoff incentives, all of which require him to play 75% of the Steelers' regular-season snaps. He gets $625,000 if he plays at least half the offensive snaps of a wild-card round win, or the Steelers get a first-round bye. It'd be another $625,000 for a divisional round win, another $625,000 for an AFC title game win, and another $625,000 for a Super Bowl win, with the same requirement on each that he plays half the Steelers' offensive snaps.
• That brings the max to $25 million, if he plays at least 75% of the team's regular-season snaps on offense, and the Steelers win the Super Bowl, with Rodgers taking at least half the snaps of each playoff win.
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick
Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.