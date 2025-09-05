WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Game Against Austin Peay
Watch the Georgia Bulldogs' social media team's trailer ahead of the team's week two matchup with Austin Peay.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from their second matchup of the 2025 season as they return to Sanford Stadium for their week two matchup with the Austin Peay Governors. This will be the second all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs lead 1-0.
Georgia is heading into this game fresh off a convincing 45-7 win over Marshall in week one, where the offense put up nearly 500 total yards of offense. Another strong showing from the Dawgs could give the team excellent momentum before they begin conference play in Knoxville this week.
With a win on Saturday, the Bulldogs will extend their home win streak, which spans over 30 games through nearly six seasons, and will begin 2-0 for the 10th consecutive season under head coach Kirby Smart.
With the second game of the season so close, the Bulldogs' social media team has released a trailer to get fans excited for the matchup. The video is narrated by Georgia Football legend Chuck Kinnebrew and features numerous clips from the historic Sanford Stadium.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
