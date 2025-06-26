WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Players Pose For Media Day Photos Ahead of 2025 CFB Season
Watch as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 college football season as they pose for the team's media day.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season is growing closer each day, and the anticipation for the Dawgs' return is steadily rising amongst fans. One of the best indicators that the offseason is winding down and nearing its much-anticipated end is when the players begin prepping for their media day.
For Georgia, media day is typically the day on which players and staff take roster photos and record hype videos, which are seen in-game on the Sanford Stadium jumbotron. This year, the Bulldogs' social media team provided a behind-the-scenes look at players as they participate.
In the video, fans can see numerous notable Bulldogs such as Oscar Delp, Gunner Stockton, KJ Bolden, Nate Frazier, Daylen Everette, and others as they pose, record videos, and enjoy fun accessories that will likely be shown during games in Sanford Stadium.
Many of the players featured in the video will be crucial to the team's success during the 2025 season. The Bulldogs are looking to return to the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons and are looking to win their third national title since the turn of the decade.
The Bulldogs will officially begin the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
