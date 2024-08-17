Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Georgia Football Posts Video From Scrimmage Two

The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team treated fans to a small glimpse of what scrimmage two looked like for the Dawgs.

Christian Kirby II

Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart stands on the field during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart stands on the field during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports / Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs are just two short weeks away from beginning their 2024 college football season against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia. The team held its second inter-squad scrimmage this weekend as it continues to prepare for the long season ahead. Luckily for Bulldog fans, the Dawgs' social media team provided the world with a brief look at some of the team in action.

As the offseason winds down, the team will continue to practice hard in preparation for the difficult season that lies ahead.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Christian Kirby II

