WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Ole Miss Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their ninth game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just one day away from their final road game of the 2024 college football season as they prepare for their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
oth teams are heading into this contest on the heels of victories over SEC opponents. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville to finish with a two-score victory. The Rebels utterly dismantled the Arkansas Razorbacks to the tune of a 63-31 victory. The teams’ respective victories have ensured that Saturday’s battle will be a top-25 matchup that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
As this conference matchup inches closer and closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans pumped up for the team's matchup against the Rebels.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
