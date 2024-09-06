Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Week Two Game

The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released the second game trailer of the 2024 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart wears the old leather helmet after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart wears the old leather helmet after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released the second game trailer of the 2024 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens this Saturday as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in their first home game of the 2024 college football season. The Bulldogs are currently massive -53.5 point favorites to win the game.

As excitement for the Dawgs' return to the classic city rises, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans excited for the game.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will battle at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 7th. This will be the teams' third meeting in history in a series that the Bulldogs command 2-0.

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
  • Game time: 2:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football