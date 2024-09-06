WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Week Two Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released the second game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens this Saturday as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in their first home game of the 2024 college football season. The Bulldogs are currently massive -53.5 point favorites to win the game.
As excitement for the Dawgs' return to the classic city rises, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans excited for the game.
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will battle at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 7th. This will be the teams' third meeting in history in a series that the Bulldogs command 2-0.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
