WATCH: Georgia Legend Brock Bowers Host Kids Camp After Record Year in NFL
Former Georgia tight end turned all-pro Las Vegas Raider, Brock Bowers hosted his youth football camp on Sunday afternoon in Winder. Watch the highlights from a camp attended by hundreds of young fans.
WINDER, GA Former Georgia Bulldogs star and now NFL star Brock Bowers returned to his roots this weekend, hosting a highly anticipated Kids Camp at Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Georgia. The event drew an overwhelming crowd, with a line of excited kids and families wrapping around the stadium and spilling into the parking lot, all eager for a chance to meet the standout tight end and learn from one of college football’s finest, and an all-pro tight end.
The turnout for the camp only further cemented his legacy in the hearts of Georgia fans. The line to enter the stadium was a testament to the love and admiration this community has for him. It was a scene of pure joy and inspiration, kids tossing footballs, parents smiling, and Brock himself engaging with everyone he could, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Brock Bowers may have moved on to the next level, but in Georgia, especially in Athens, he will always be remembered not just for the touchdowns and trophies but for the way he made people feel valued, inspired, and part of something bigger.
