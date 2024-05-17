WATCH: Georgia Quarterback Ryan Puglisi has Internet Raving
Georgia football true freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi has the internet raving over a video of him throwing the football.
Georgia has one of the strongest quarterback rooms in all of college football. Carson Beck is the headliner of the group as he returned after one season of being the starter, but the names behind him possess some star power as well. Most recently, true freshman Ryan Puglisi caused a roar in the fan base after a video was released of him throwing the football.
Puglisi was part of the 2024 recruiting class and was the only player at the position that the Bulldogs took. He was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the class and was an early enrollee this offseason. An injury robbed both him and Georgia fans of the opportunity to see him during the spring game, but a video on Twitter showed just how special of an arm he has.
Heading into the spring, Georgia had three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with Puglisi being one of them. Head coach Kirby Smart made multiple comments of how the program prefers to have four scholarship players, and that led them to add Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada into the room. Between Puglisi, Rashada and Gunner Stockton, Georgia fans have a lot to be excited about in the future.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily