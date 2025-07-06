WATCH: Georgia Running Back Rod Robinson Works Out in Preparation for Return in 2025
Watch Georgia Bulldogs running back Roderick Robinson work out as he prepares to make a return to the field in 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparations for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to once again reach the College Football Playoff. But while the Dawgs are eyeing a return to the national championship, some players are eyeing a return to the field.
One of these players is running back Roderick Robinson, who missed the majority of the 2024 season while battling an injury. Robinson's lack of availability in 2024 was a huge disappointment for many, as the running back was expected to have a breakout season for the Dawgs.
On the bright side, it appears that Robinson's return to the field is near, as a recent social media post showcased the running back participating in a handful of rigorous drills outside on a hill. Robinson appears to be moving at full speed throughout the duration of the workout.
During his freshman season in 2023, Robinson turned in an impressive 196 yards on just 24 carries. Should the Bulldogs' running back be able to return to his full form and improve upon his freshman year, the Dawgs running back room could become one of the best in the SEC.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sanford Stadium. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and currently occupy a more-than 30 game win streak at home.
