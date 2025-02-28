WATCH: Georgia WR, Arian Smith's interview from the NFL Scouting Combine.
Former Georgia WR, Arian Smith is in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. He previews the event, talks about his time at Georgia, and answers questions from the media here in Indy.
Highlights from the Press Conference:
On projecting his forty time:
"I feel like it's hard to set goals here, I don't wanna say something and y'all expect that then not run that and it be dissapointing to you all. I definitely set my goals high for the forty and everything I'm going to do here."
On the pressure to break the forty yard dash record:
I slept really well last night. I'm not here to duck pressure at all, I'm excited to compete here and I'm definitely excited to run here.
On dedicating to football, stepping away from track
It was really tough because coming into college, I could have ran track straight out of high school. But I wanted to go to college and play football as well. Track definitely helped me tone my speed. I feel like doing both was fun and good for me but it was definitely tough stepping away.
The University of Georgia has announced that its 2025 Pro-Day will be held on March 12th at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the facility where the Bulldogs practice.
The University of Georgia has announced that it will hold its scrimmage on Saturday, April 12th in Sanford Stadium. A time frame and TV Network for this year's event has not been revealed.
