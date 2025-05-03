WATCH: Green Bay Packers' Warren Brinson Has Hilarious First Interview
Green Bay Packers rookie Warren Brinson took the podium and he is already becoming a fan favorite.
The NFL draft wrapped up last weekend, and the Georgia Bulldogs had a total of 13 players selected over the weekend. One of them was defensive tackle Warren Brinson, as the Green Bay Packers selected him in the sixth round. Brinson had the opportunity to speak with the media after the draft, and he is already becoming a fan favorite.
During his time in Athens, Brinson was known for his disruptive play style, as are most defensive linemen from the University of Georgia. The next thing people will get to know about Brinson though is his bubbly personality that captivates everyone around him. And that's exactly what he showed during his interview.
Brinson started his interview off by showing a chocolate bar he had received from a Packers fan from Germany. The same fan who read the sixth-round draft pick for the organization that ended up being Brinson.
A media member then joked about Brinson being shy in front of the cameras, and Brinson leaned into the joke by saying how hard it is for him to talk while standing in front of so many people. He then cracked a joke back by saying he didn't like the gentleman's shirt.
Brinson started a podcast during his time at the University of Georgia called 'Beyond the Hedges' and he said he did that to pursue his ultimate goal of being on ESPN when his career is over. Something Brinson was asked about during his media availability.
The Packers have been known to select former Bulldogs in the draft. Over the years, they have selected defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, defensive back Javon Bullard, linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Eric Stokes, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. They also recently picked up wide receiver Mecole Hardman, center Trey Hill, tight end John Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse in free agency after the draft.
Brinson mentioned that he has already thought of a name for the group of Dawgs in Green Bay: "The Pack Dawgs".
A beloved member of Georgia football already becoming a beloved member of his new NFL team.
