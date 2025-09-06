SI

Packers Tried to Trade for Another All-Pro Pass Rusher Before Micah Parsons Deal

The Trey Hendrickson contract saga in Cincinnati could have ended differently.

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson was a trade target by the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers engaged in trade talks with the Bengals centered around All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson prior to completing a deal with the Cowboys for Micah Parsons, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the Packers were among the teams who "engaged the most with Cincinnati" on a trade for Hendrickson this offseason. To add to the intrigue, defensive tackle Kenny Clark (who is now playing for Dallas as part of the Parsons deal), could have been included in a trade package for Hendrickson in Cincinnati.

The Bengals agreed to a reworked contract with Hendrickson, which will pay him $30 million for this season. He is set to become a free agent next offseason.

The Packers, of course, now have Parsons on their roster, the better of the two players. All's well that ends well.

