Aaron Rodgers Makes Clear How He Feels About Packers During Session With Green Bay Media
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers welcome the quarterback's former franchise, the Packers, to Acrisure Stadium this week for Sunday Night Football.
Rodgers, who played 18 seasons for Green Bay, which included a Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh, at the end of the 2010 season, has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Packers, despite the ending to his tenure being a bit rocky with the front office.
"Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay. So got a lot of love for all those memories," Rodgers told Green Bay media in a call on Thursday.
Rodgers added that while it will still be special to play the Packers in Pittsburgh, it would have been even more special on the road at Lambeau.
"This one would mean a lot more if it was in Lambeau just because of the affection I have for that place and the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and all the amazing memories I have there over the years."
The Steelers are 4–2 on the season while the Packers enter Sunday's game at 4-1-1 on the year. It should be a very competitive game on Sunday night.