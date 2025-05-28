WATCH: Kirby Smart Confronts Paul Finebaum Over Comments About Gunner Stockton
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart confronted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum over his comments about quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been tabbed by many as a "player's coach" and has repeatedly stated that his actions are in the best interest of his players. Smart recently displayed this sentiment in an interview with media personality Paul Finebaum.
In the interview, Smart jokingly confronts the host for his comments about quarterback Gunner Stockton. Finebaum had earlier stated that he felt the Bulldogs would be "not fine" with Stockton as the quarterback in 2025.
"I was underwhelmed by what I saw from Gunner Stockton in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame." Said Finebaum during an ESPN segment. Smart notified Finnebaum that he had heard his comments about the Dawgs' presumed quarterback and even thanked him for the extra motivation
"That's why I always come on your show." Said Smart. "Because I love the fact that you give me that extra motivation."
While Smart's "confrontation" of Finebaum was certainly light-hearted and the two parties involved were able to have a laugh on live air about it. The Bulldogs head coach has been known to utilize outside opinions as motivation for himself and his players and likely plans to do the same with Finebaum's most recent comments.
"I'm excited. Gunner got the message... You did your job."
While Smart has yet to publicly name Stockton as the Bulldogs starting quarterback for the 2025 season, it is abundantly clear that the head coach fully believes in his capabilities. Stockton, Smart, and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin their regular season in Athens on August 30th against Marshall.
