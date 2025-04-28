WATCH: Malaki Starks Learns He is Drafted by The Baltimore Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft
Relive the moment as Georgia Bulldogs safety, Malaki Starks learns the Baltimore Ravens have selected him.
The 2025 NFL Draft has been completed as 32 organizations have made their selections to shape the future of their franchise. The Georgia Bulldogs were well-represented in this year's draft, as they had a staggering, 13 players taken.
One of the bigger stories to come out of round one this year was the Baltimore Ravens' selection of Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks. Starks was the Dawgs' third player to be selected in the first round this year and will be teaming up with Kyle Hamilton in the Ravens backfield.
Starks was the only Bulldog who was present in Green Bay for this year's selection, which made covering the highly talented safety's selection much easier for the leauge. Following the draft, the Ravens' social media team provided a full video, highlighting the moment in which Starks was selected.
As Starks begins his transition to the league, the young safety will be looking to contribute to the Ravens and help the organization establish a championship-winning culture that propels them to their first Super Bowl victory in more than 10 seasons.
