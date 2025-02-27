WATCH: Malaki Starks Reveals He Earned a Starting Job By Beating Brock Bowers
Former Georgia Bulldogs safety, Malaki Starks revealed how he earned his starting job at the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a plethora of athletes stand in front of a podium and answer questions this week here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. Former Georgia All-American safety Malaki Starks, however, was perhaps the most in demand during media availability.
His press conference spanned eighteen minutes, with Starks being peppered with questions from the media. One of which, "How did you earn your starting job at Georgia as a freshman" His response? Well, covering Brock Bowers.
"I actually earned the right to start as a freshman by covering Brock (Bowers). I actually won more reps in one on ones during my freshman camp against him than he did me. So, coach figured, if I can cover the best tight end in college football, I can cover anyone."
Starks' first game of his career against Oregon, he didn't wait long to display his coverage ability against Oregon in the 2022 season opener.
Bowers obviously went on to become a first round pick, shattering rookie records for tight ends. And Starks is a projected first round draft pick himself as the NFL Combine kicks off on Thursday night with the DL and LBs performing in Indy. Starks and the rest of the DBs will be on the field Friday afternoon. Starks has announced that he will be a full participant in the event.
