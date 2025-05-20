WATCH: Nick Chubb Vigorously Training For NFL Return Ahead of 2025 Season
Watch NFL running back Nick Chubb train in preparation for his return to the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.
As the NFL offseason rolls along, players are ramping up their training sessions and workouts as they prepare for another year in the league. But while almost every NFL player will be hard at work this offseason, it will be hard to find someone who is putting in more effort than running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb was one of the NFL's most revered ball carriers and had been routinely listed as one of the most dominant players in the league. His rushing reign of terror came to a screeching halt early into the Browns' 2023 season, however, as he suffered a devastating knee injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the year.
Since then, the running back has seen the field in a limited capacity, which has resulted in many believing that his career could be reaching an end. Chubb was not resigned by the Cleveland Browns and hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. Despite not currently being on a roster, the running back has remained steadfast in his training regimen and has routinely gone viral for his intense workouts.
While Chubb's future in the NFL remains uncertain, the running back has left little to no doubt about his passion and drive to continue to play the game of football. Unfortunately at this point, all the free agent can do is wait.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily