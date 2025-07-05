WATCH: Nolan Smith and Jalon Walker Working Out Together During Offseason
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker were seen working out together.
In what’s becoming one of the most exciting offseason storylines for Georgia and NFL fans alike, Nolan Smith and Jalon Walker have been spotted training together pushing each other to new heights as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season. Smith, fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs, is using this time to sharpen his craft and help mentor the next wave of elite defenders. Meanwhile, Walker, a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, is preparing to make an immediate impact in his rookie year.
These two former Georgia Bulldogs aren’t just freak athletes; they’re cut from the same cloth relentless, disciplined, and hungry for greatness. Whether it’s working pass-rush techniques, breaking down film, or going through intense agility work, Smith and Walker are using this offseason to elevate their already impressive games. The chemistry they built at Georgia is still there, and it’s now fueling them on the professional stage.
Together, Nolan Smith and Jalon Walker form a terrifying combination of edge and linebacker talent. Smith’s explosive first step and relentless motor combined with Walker’s elite versatility and football IQ make them two of the most dangerous young defenders in the league. The thought of them terrorizing quarterbacks on Sundays is something NFL offenses will have to prepare for all season long.
When fans and analysts talk about Georgia players who excelled both on and off the field, Nolan Smith and Jalon Walker are two names that must be at the top of the list. Leaders in the locker room, ambassadors of the Georgia culture, and now rising NFL stars, these two Dawgs are proving that their work is far from done. They’re just getting started.