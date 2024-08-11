WATCH: Stetson Bennett Returns to Field of Play in NFL Preseason
Former Georgia Football quarterback Stetson Bennett has returned to the field as he is starting for the Los Angeles Rams' preseason matchup.
The football season is officially underway as NFL teams have begun their preseason matchups. The Los Angeles Rams are currently facing the Dallas Cowboys, and their starting quarterback is a familiar face to Georgia Bulldogs fans.
Stetson Bennett, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout got the start for the Rams and completed four of his first five passing attempts, marching the team down the field for a field goal during the first drive of the game.
Bennett, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft showed flashes of greatness during the preseason in his rookie year but ultimately stepped away from the team due to personal reasons.
While preseason matchups don’t necessarily mean much in the grand scheme of things, seeing Bennett return to action is a positive sight for football fans.
