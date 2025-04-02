WATCH: Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Jon Gruden Raves About Georgia Bulldogs Football
Legendary football figure Jon Gruden did not mince words when discussing how highly he thinks of the Georgia Bulldogs.
As a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a long-time analyst, and now, an extremely influential member of Barstool Sports, Jon Gruden has a vast knowledge of the sport of football. With so much respect for the history of the game, the legendary figure likely has his fair share of opinions on different programs and organizations in the sport.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of these programs that Gruden has staunch opinions on and in his latest social media post, he shares exactly what he thinks of the University's program.
In the video, Gruden spends nearly three minutes raving about the history of the Georgia Bulldogs program and even names a litany of legendary figures to wear the Red & Black. He recited iconic players such as Champ Bailey, Todd Gurley, Hines Ward, AJ Green, Herschel Walker, and many others while revealing the numerous articles of Georgia gear he received from Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia will begin its 2025 campaign on August 30th in Athens when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since the 2019 season and are looking to maintain a more than 30-game win streak.
