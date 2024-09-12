Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Kentucky
As Georgia heads to Lexington this Saturday to face Kentucky, here is how the weather forecast could affect the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Lexington this Saturday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in their first road game of the 2024 season. The Dawgs lead 63-12-2 and have won 14 of the previous 15 matchups, including their previous trip to Lexington, which resulted in a 16-6 victory in 2022.
Weather played a massive factor in these two teams' last meeting at Kroger Field as high winds and cold temperatures caused both offenses to struggle mightily, especially through the air. Unfortunately for both fans, it appears that the weather will once again be a factor.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast in Lexington has the opportunity to be a dreary one. The high for the day is expected to be 81° with a low of 62°. There is however a 50% chance of rain throughout the day, with winds reaching up to 7 mph.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats will each attempt to overcome the rough weather this Saturday. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set for 7:30 p.m.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
