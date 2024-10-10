Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Mississippi State
For those attending the game in Athens this Saturday, here is what you can expect from the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to continue their SEC gauntlet this Saturday as they play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2022 season and will be the first contest held in Athens since 2020.
Georgia fans and head coach Kirby Smart commented on the heat that both parties dealt with during last week's matchup against Auburn. Fortunately, conditions are expected to be a little cooler this Saturday. According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in Athens are expected to reach a high of 80° on Saturday but will cool down to a brisk 49° with small gusts of wind. Kickoff for the game is also set for 4:15, which will allow for conditions to cool off even more later in the day.
The Dawgs will hopefully use the favorable weather conditions to their advantage as they look to extend their historic home win streak which spans back to the last time these two teams played in Athens during the 2020 COVID season. Georgia is currently favored to win by more than 30 points.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily