Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Ole Miss
For fans making the trip to Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. Here is what you can expect weather-wise.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as they prepare to face the top-25 ranked Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs control 33-10-1.
Saturday's forecast in Oxford is expected to be a wet one. According to The Weather Channel, there is currently an 87% chance of rain with a high temperature of 73° and a low of 64°. Fans who are traveling to the game should certainly pack rain gear and prepare to get wet.
The rainy weather conditions could affect Saturday's game, as both teams possess offenses that primarily pass the football. This means that the team that best adapts to these conditions will likely emerge victorious. Kickoff for this contest is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
