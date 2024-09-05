Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech
For tailgaters and fans traveling to Athens, here is what you can expect weather-wise for Saturday's game.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for their home opener against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this Saturday and will be looking to increase their 40-game regular season win streak. In addition to a massive regular season win streak, the Bulldogs have not lost a home opener in more than 13 seasons and will look to add another notch to that streak as well.
Fans traveling to Athens for the first home game of the season should be in for fantastic weather. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to have a high of 86° with a low of 62°. In addition to modest temperatures, there is a 24% chance of rain throughout the day with wind speeds reaching around 5mph.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 2 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+ and the SEC Network.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
