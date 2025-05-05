What A Commitment From Jared Curtis Would Mean For Georgia
Today we take a look at what it would potentially mean for Georgia if five-star QB, Jared Curtis commits to the Bulldogs on Monday.
On a pivotal day for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis will announce his commitment to Oregon or Georgia. The Nashville native and top-ranked signal caller in the 2026 class will make his decision public on Monday evening, instantly sending shockwaves through the college football landscape.
Curtis’ commitment will mark a monumental moment for Georgia or Oregon, signaling not just the arrival of an elite quarterback talent but the beginning of what could become a powerhouse recruiting class. As a dynamic playmaker with a strong arm, elite vision, and traits, Curtis has long been considered one of the crown jewels of his class. If Curtis decides to commit to Georgia over several high-NIL programs is a massive statement for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff.
Landing Curtis would prove that Georgia can go head-to-head with schools known for aggressive name, image, and likeness (NIL) spending and win, something they haven’t done as of late. The Bulldogs lost out on DL, Justus Terry at the end of the 2025 cycle, they watched Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska at the end of the cycle.
With Curtis in the making, it would become slightly easier to attract other top-tier offensive talents, especially wide receivers and offensive linemen eager to play alongside a potentially generational quarterback. Expect the Bulldogs to make a strong push for elite pass-catchers and trench players who want to be part of a dynamic, national championship-contending offense.
This is arguably the biggest quarterback commitment Georgia could secure since Justin Fields. A former Five-star QB who finished his career at Ohio State before becoming the No. 11 overall pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.
For Georgia fans, May 5, 2025, may be remembered as the day the next great chapter of Jared Curtis began.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily