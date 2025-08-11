What Georgia Football's Biggest Difference Maker Could Be in 2025
What Georgia's biggest difference maker in 2025 could be.
The Georgia Bulldogs have quite a few bright spots on the roster heading into this season, along with some new faces entering the starting lineup. One specific position, however, could be the true difference maker for the Dawgs this season.
Some might say it's the depth they have at linebacker with the likes of CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams. Or maybe it's the number of playable options they have at cornerback. The argument could be made that the tight end group led by Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie could be the difference-maker this season.
However, the true difference maker for Georgia this season will be something they haven't had on the roster in over five years. Two X wide receivers.
Not only did Georgia bring back Colbie Young for another season, but they also added Noah Thomas from the transfer portal out of Texas A&M. Georgia spent the majority of last season without a true X receiver, and this season, they will have multiple options to play at that spot.
It might not seem like that big of a deal on paper, but when you consider the style of offense that Georgia will likely run with quarterback Gunner Stockton, it becomes one of the most important pieces of the offense.
During the spring game, Georgia gave a preview of what a true Stockton-led offense will look like. It all starts with the run game, but it will also have a heavy dose of deep shots with the likes of Thomas and Young being the primary targets. It's the dream scenario for a player like Stockton, who excels at ripping the ball downfield.
Young and Thomas both being on the roster becomes even more intriguing when you consider the fact that Georgia could run an offense with both of them on the field. Just picture this: Young and Thomas both on the outside of the formation, Zachariah Branch in the slot, and one of the tight ends as well. It won't be Georgia's every down personnel, but the amount of matchups offensive coordinator Mike Bobo could create in that scenario would be scary for defenses.
Personnel and potential offensive output aside, Thomas and Young being on the roster will also allow other players to play their true positions. Guys like Dillon Bell and London Humphreys, who no longer have to act as the X receiver in an offense like they did last season. It sets everyone else up in the offense for better opportunities as well.
As mentioned before, the last time Georgia had something like this was when Lawrence Cager and George Pickens were both in the wide receiver room in 2019. And even that season, Georgia didn't get to fully utilize them like they would have wanted to due to Pickens being a true freshman and Cager being banged up most of the season.
Georgia fans are probably tired of hearing how great their wide receiver room could be this season, but with the archetypes they have in the room this season, it seems like this group has more potential than other years.
