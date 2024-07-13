What to Expect From Carson Beck's First SEC Media Days
The 2024 SEC Media Days will be Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's first appearance in SEC Media Days. Here is what fans should expect.
The 2024 SEC Media Days will begin next week, as players and coaches from across the conference will field and answer questions about the upcoming season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and three other high-profile players will be representing the Bulldogs.
One of the high-profile players in attendance will be Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, heading into his second season as the Bulldogs’ full-time starter. But despite Beck entering his second season as the Dawgs’ signal-caller, this will be his first appearance at SEC Media Days.
Although this will be Beck’s first appearance in SEC Media Days, the quarterback has been no stranger to the media and has displayed his leadership skills behind the mic numerous times. Georgia fans should expect more of the same next week as Beck and others will discuss a litany of topics about Georgia Football.
Kirby Smart, Carson Beck, and others will address the media on Tuesday, July 16th.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.