What to Expect From Quarterback Ryan Puglisi on Georgia's Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
Here is what Georgia Bulldog fans should expect from quarterback Ryan Puglisi during the Bulldogs' spring scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs' annual spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day" is just a few days away as fans prepare to see the Dawgs live and in action for the first time since January. Saturday's contest will provide fans with a highly anticipated, first look at the Dawgs' 2025 roster.
One of the many players fans are excited to see is quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who is in the midst of a battle for Georgia's starting quarterback position. Puglisi was injured during last year's spring game and has not had an opportunity to have any in-game action thus far. This means that Saturday will be the first time the young quarterback plays live in front of Georgia fans.
Given that this will be Puglisi's first time playing in front of a live crowd, fans should expect some mistakes from the young quarterback. However, given the nature of the scrimmage, he will also likely have a bounty of opportunities to throw the football. Expect the Dawgs to let Puglisi throw the ball around 30 times with a fairly vanilla playbook.
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will be providing LIVE UPDATES of all the action that takes place immediately as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
