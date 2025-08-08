What We Hope To Learn From Georgia Football's First Fall Scrimage of the 2025 Season
Here are the things we hope to learn about the Georgia Bulldogs roster from the team's first fall scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to host their first inter-squad scrimmage of the 2025 season this weekend as the team prepares for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. As the Dawgs face each other in a closed scrimmage, here are a few things we hope to hear about the team.
Injury Free
Cliché? A little bit. But nothing can force a screeching halt to a national title run or change the dynamic of the season like an untimely injury. Above all else, remaining injury-free following this weekend's scrimmage should be priority No. 1 for the Bulldogs' staff.
Wide Receiver Room is Making Plays
Georgia went through a massive overhaul of the wide receiver room this offseason, and the unit is expected to make a massive impact on the Dawgs' 2025 offense. Hearing that those same players were causing issues for the Bulldogs' defense will be a good sign for the upcoming season.
Defensive Line (Other Than Christen Miller) is Disruptive
Christen Miller is expected to be the impact player within the defensive line. But, he won't be nearly as effective if there are no other disruptive pieces for offensive lines to worry about. While being too disruptive during an inter-squad scrimmage can be alarming, the Dawgs need other players in the room to step up this weekend.
Both Quarterbacks are "Ready"
Gunner Stockton is the presumed starter for Georgia this season. But he isn't the only quarterback who needs to show they are ready to take meaningful snaps in 2025. Both Stockton and Ryan Puglisi need to demonstrate command and control of the offense this weekend to not only push each other to improve, but also to be ready to play should a situation like last year arise.
Josh McCray Present
Transfer running back Josh McCray has reportedly been absent from a handful of practices, which has raised eyebrows among fans. While Kirby Smart and staff remain extremely positive that the running back will be available come the season, hearing McCray was at the very least, present for the scrimmage will eb great news for Georgia fans.
The Bulldogs will continue their fall camp before returning to action on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
