What We Know and Don't Know About Georgia's Quarterback Room
In just over a couple of weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs will be kicking their season off against Marshall in Sanford Stadium. That also means the Dawgs have that same amount of practice time left before the season arrives, and to answer any more questions about the roster. With that said, here is everything we know and don't know about Georgia's quarterback room right now.
We know that this is Gunner Stockton's football team. Between the second half of the SEC Championship game, the Sugar Bowl and practice this offseason, it's been clear that Stockton was anointed as the next guy up. An official announcement has not been made, but Stockton will be the starter for the Bulldogs this year.
What we don't know is how long of leash Stockton has. That also plays into we don't know how ready Ryan Puglisi is to play in a college football game. That certainly would determine how quickly Stockton could be pulled from a game if it got that bad. The staff believes in Stockton and so do his teammates, but how far they follow behind him is something we don't know yet.
We do know that Puglisi has shown positive signs of development during fall camp. Kirby Smart mentioned the other that he thinks Puglisi understands the offense and understands what he needs to be doing during every play. Hearing that he has a better grasp of the offense is perhaps the best thing Georgia fans could have heard about Puglisi this offseason.
We don't know what he looks like in a college game day setting, though. It's important for Georgia to take care of business against Marshall and Austin Peay this season, so that Georgia can get a look at Puglisi in those games. It's one thing to dazzle in practice, but it's another to do it when the plays actually matter.
We do know that the offense is going to look different with Stockton under center. He adds a twist in the run game and will keep defenders honest due to his ability to run with the ball. The moments that he is going to feel most comfortable are when he can fully stand on a pass and let it rip. That also means this offense is going to hunt, and wide receivers are going to have opportunities to make some big plays this season.
