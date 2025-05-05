Where Will Jared Curtis Commit? What You Need To Know for Oregon and Georgia
Five-star QB, Jared Curtis is set to choose between which multi-million dollar deal and major program he wants on Monday. Here's our final prediction: Oregon or Georgia?
The quarterback position is the most pivotal position in all of sports. Nothing will impact wins or loses more than the value and leadership garnered out of the quarterback position. Your football program will only go as far as the signal-caller leads them.
It’s been almost ten years since a “game manager” has won the national title like Jake Coker.
- Deshuan Watson
- Jalen Hurts
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Trevor Lawrence
- Joe Burrow
- Mac Jones
- Stetson Bennett
- JJ McCarthy
- Will Howard
That helps explain why Oregon and Georgia are both expected to pay north of $2m for high-school prospect and QB, Jared Curtis. Sources have indicated to Bulldogs on SI, that Curtis is set to be the highest-paid member of the 2026 recruiting class wherever he decides.
Additionally, Georgia sources are confident, if Curtis chooses Oregon on Monday, it won’t be solely because of money, these offers are relatively competitive, we are told. With Georgia slightly behind in terms of available resources.
Where Will Jared Curtis Commit? Oregon or Georgia
So, where is he going to go? Well, it’s a coin flip, it seems. Sources have even said the Curtis' camp filmed two commitment videos as of Monday morning.
Here’s what we’ve been told. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein seems to have the best relationship with Curtis himself. The player appears to be an Oregon lean. However, Curtis’s parents seem to favor the Bulldogs.
It should be noted that Curtis is merely committing on Monday. Something he’s already done. He was originally committed to Georgia as a sophomore, however, he opened things back up because he wanted to take visits as an uncommitted prospect.
Additionally, Curtis will be merely verbal agreeing to his NIL deal — a deal compromised of a portion of the projected Rev Share from House v NCAA, a portion of NIL Collective money, and endorsements.
Curtis's commitment ceremony is set for 5:30 EST PM on Monday.
Final Prediction: 51% Oregon, 49% Georgia.
