Where Will Safety Malaki Starks Be Drafted - Latest on His Stock Enter NFL Draft
A look at where Georgia safety Malaki Starks is expected to fall in the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is set to kick off at 8 PM ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that expected to be selected over the weekend, with one of them being safety Malaki Starks. With that said, where is Starks expected to fall during the first round of the draft?
According to NFL mock draft database, Starks is projected to go in the first round somewhere around the 21st overall pick. The majority of mock drafts have linked him to the Baltimore Ravens, who currently hold the 27th overall pick heading into the first round.
Starks was a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. He helped lead the team to a national title during the 2022 season, the program's second in a row at the time. Over his career, he accumulated 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six interceptions.
It didn't take long for Starks to introduce himself to the college football landscape. In his very first game against the Oregon Ducks in 2022, Starks proceeded to make one of the more incredible interceptions fans have ever seen. A deep ball in which Starks high points the football while falling on his back to secure the ball. From that moment on, the rest was history.
Starks is one of the cleaner prospects you will see at safety. Although his measurables didn't necessarily light up the NFL combine, during field drills, Starks showcased why he is worth a first-round selection.
