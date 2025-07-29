SI

Ravens Tight End Isaiah Likely to Miss Time With Training Camp Injury

The rising star at tight end will miss 'a few weeks' with an ankle injury.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely will miss a few weeks with an ankle injury suffered in training camp.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is set to miss a few weeks of training camp after his rolling his ankle in practice this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

Likely, who is entering his fourth season, is coming off a career-year in Baltimore where he caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns, which were all high watermarks. Likely has been operating in a pass catching role at tight end alongside veteran Mark Andrews, and is slated to have a significant role in the Ravens' offense once again.

The good news? There is no indication that Likely will miss the start of the season for Baltimore.

