John Harbaugh Gives Update on When He Expects Lamar Jackson to Return to Practice

Harbaugh gave a definitive timeline on Jackson's return to the practice field.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Lamar Jackson's status following a foot injury suffered in practice this week.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left training camp practice earlier this week with a foot injury. The ailment caused him to miss subsequent days of work, leading some to wonder what the extent of the injury was to the star quarterback.

Jackson had his foot stepped on, which caused the initial injury. An X-ray later in the week revealed no broken bones, and Jackson sat out practice (and Saturday's preseason game with the Washington Commanders) as a precaution.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked on Saturday afternoon whether he expects Jackson to practice on Monday.

"Yes, absolutely," Harbaugh said, before adding with a smile, "Unless he doesn't want to. He is Lamar."

It seems like all is well on Baltimore's front following the injury scare.

The Ravens concluded their preseason games with a 30–3 win over the Commanders on Saturday.

Baltimore opens with a primetime matchup on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Bills, presumably with Jackson under center.

