Who Could Be Next To Commit to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have just landed the commitment of 4-star cornerback Shemari Earls. A former South Carolina Gamecocks commit is now a pledge to the Bulldogs, and he's a talented one. At 6'2, 200 pounds with verifiable 100-meter times as low as 10.8. He checks plenty of boxes for the defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson as well as corners coach Donte Williams.
Earls becomes the 18th commit in the Georgia class. Now, with five months until signing day, it looks like Georgia is close to putting the finishing touches on this 2025 recruiting class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
So, who could be next to commit to Georgia?
Jaylan Morgan, S
The Rockvale, Tennessee native has a commitment date set for July 8th and he's less than a month out from his official visit to Georgia. He's considering schools like Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Georgia currently has two defensive back commits in 2025, but doesn't have a committed safety at the moment.
Christian Gass, LB
Gass has a commitment date set for July 20th and is a name to know for the Bulldogs. Though Georgia has two linebackers committed in 2025 — Zayden Walker & Jadon Perlotte — there's intel indicating they could be losing one of those commits. Gass has been on the Georgia board at inside linebacker for some time now, receiving his offer from LB coach Glenn Schumann back in December of 2023.
Juan Gaston, OT
Perhaps the biggest prospect left on the board for Georgia both firguretively and literally. At 6'8, 345 pounds, Gaston is as much of a must-have tackle prospect the state of Georgia has seen since perhaps Amarius Mims in 2021. The Westlake High School product has a commitment date set for August 2nd.
Other Names to Know:
OT Damola Ajidahun
OT Jah Jackson, 2024 Prospect / Former Basketball Player
S Rashad Johnson
