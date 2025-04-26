Who Is Georgia Football Safety Dan Jackson?
Who Georgia safety Dan Jackson and what does he bring to the NFL?
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of prospects that are set to make their mark on the NFL, but some are a little more well-known than others. That doesn't mean those players are any less talented. Georgia safety Dan Jackson is certainly a name worth knowing in this draft class.
Jackson has a very unique timeline. He came out of North Hall High School in the state of Georgia and elected to walk-on to Georgia's football team. This is not your typical walk-on situation, though. Jackson was not offered as a PWO coming out of high school. He showed up for a tryout and made the team once he got to Athens.
From there, Jackson worked his way up the depth chart, and by the 2021 college football season, he was on the field playing with one of the most historic defenses college football has ever seen. In Georgia's first game against the Clemson Tigers that season, fans could see No. 47 hunting the football and making plays. Jackson would go on to play in all 15 games. Making plays at both safety and on special teams.
In 2022, Jackson remained a contributor on defense but only appeared in seven games as he battled a foot injury. That didn't slow him down, though, and he bounced back and played in 11 games during the 2023 season for the Bulldogs.
In 2024, Jackson finally broke through the seal. He started in 13 games for Georgia and became arguably one of their most reliable defenders. Against Georgia Tech this past season, Jackson made one of the most clutch plays of the entire year as he dislodged the football out of Haynes King's hands on a short-yardage situation that got Georgia the ball back late in the game to send it to overtime.
Make no mistake about Jackson. This is a player who can compete with the best of them and has for the last four seasons at the University of Georgia. If you want to know just how impactful of a player he can be, ask any Georgia fan how valuable he was to their defense the last few seasons.
