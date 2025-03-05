Who Will be the First Georgia Bulldog Taken in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Who will be the first Georgia Bulldog selected in the 2025 NFL draft?
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, several Georgia Bulldogs players are expected to be among the top prospects. Georgia has built a reputation for developing high-level talent, and this year’s class is no different. Among the many prospects to keep an eye on, linebacker Jalon Walker, edge rusher Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks are all potential candidates to be selected early. Each of them has showcased remarkable skill and has the potential to make an immediate impact at the professional level.
Jalon Walker – Linebacker:
One player who could be taken early in the 2025 NFL Draft is linebacker Jalon Walker. Over the past season, Walker has emerged as a key defensive player for Georgia, showcasing a blend of speed, athleticism, and football IQ that stands out. Walker’s ability to cover ground quickly and his natural instincts for finding the ball make him a game-changer on the defensive side. His performance in crucial games demonstrated that he can handle the physicality and intensity of the NFL. Teams in need of an athletic, versatile linebacker who can contribute immediately will certainly have their eye on Walker in the coming draft.
Mykel Williams – Edge Rusher:
Another player with high draft potential is edge rusher Mykel Williams. Widely regarded as one of the most dominant edge players in college football, Williams has the size, strength, and agility to be a force in the NFL for years to come. His explosive first step off the line and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks make him a terrifying presence for opposing offensive lines. Throughout the season, Williams showcased his ability to get to the quarterback and make game-changing plays. Given his exceptional athleticism and high ceiling, he is a player that NFL teams could see as a cornerstone for their defense moving forward.
Malaki Starks - Safety
Starks did not test as well as some expected but he was superb during the on field drills at the combine. Right now, he is in contention with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori to be the first safety off of the board, but it's looking like both will be selected in the first round. Starks started all three years at Georgia and was continuously a standout player. He's been on the NFL's radar since his true freshman season and he will almost certainly be a top 25 pick in this year's draft.
Conclusion:
While the 2025 NFL Draft is coming up, Georgia’s talent pipeline continues to produce elite players. Walker, Williams and Starks all possess the qualities that NFL teams covet, from athleticism to leadership and game-changing ability. With strong performances ahead of the draft, any of these players could very well find themselves being selected early, making an immediate impact in the league, and setting themselves up for long, successful careers in the NFL.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily