Why Georgia Could Potentially Take a Transfer at Running Back this Spring
Answering why the Georgia Bulldogs could potentially take a transfer at running back this spring.
The spring transfer portal window opened up earlier this week, and the Georgia Bulldogs have already had some activity on both ends. So far, Georgia has lost three players to the portal, one of whom was running back Branson Robinson. So could Georgia dip into the portal to add another back to the room?
It's certainly a possibility, but some might be asking why Georgia would need another running back? They have sophomore Nate Frazier set to be the lead back, Cash Jones is back for another season, and the likes of Bo Walker, Roderick Robinson, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips can take the rest of the reps. On top of that, wide receiver Dillon Bell has also shown his ability to take reps at the position.
On the surface, that seems like plenty of names to get a team through an entire college football season. But Frazier is the only back in the entire room has has a full season of consistently getting carries in the SEC. Jones is a third back utilized in passing situations and the rest have gotten limited run or none at all thus far in their career.
Robinson did get some experience during his true freshman season but he missed nearly the entire season last year battling a toe injury and missed spring practice this year as well.
So, needless to say, Georgia could certainly use another body in the room who has a good amount of in-game experience to complement Frazier this season. The best-case scenario would be that Robinson is completely ready to go at the start of the season, and he becomes that next option, but as fans know, it can take some time before a running back gets readjusted to the game after missing time due to an injury.
It's also worth mentioning that when Trevor Etienne elected to enter the NFL draft, it caught some people by surprise. It appeared as if Georgia might have been expecting Etienne to return for another season. If he was still on the roster, Georgia likely wouldn't be exploring any potential options in the portal.
With that said, if Georgia does go the route of snagging a running back from the portal, this should not be alarming to fans. It is simply a way to add more experience and depth to a room that could very well need it this fall.
