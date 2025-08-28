Why Georgia Football vs Marshall is a Very Important Game
Why Georgia's season opener against Marshall is a very important game.
Georgia doesn't have one of the more exciting matchups during week one of college football, but that doesn't mean it's not important. It's the first game of the season which means a lot can be learned from this football game, so here are three reasons why this game is important.
Running Back Depth Chart
Georgia knows who their number one option at running back is this season. It's Nate Frazier and they also know what they have in Cash Jones at this point in his career, but who behind Frazier is getting the second most carries behind Frazier? It's a big game to see what the likes of Chauncey Bowens, Bo Walker, Roderick Robinson, Josh McCray and Dwight Phillips can show this weekend. It will likely be a big opportunity for all of those names.
It's the Tone Setter
This starts it all off. Everything that was talked about this offseason by the coaching staff and the players comes to fruition this weekend. It was a heavy dosage of running the ball and stopping the run from within the building this year, and they have the opportunity to prove that and showcase that vs Marshall. This is the game in which everyone will get to see what kind of football team Georgia is going to be this year.
How Much Players Have Developed
It's been eight months since the last time Georgia took the field for a meaningful football game. This is when fans and viewers get to see how far players have come since the last college football season. Players like Nate Frazier, Chris Cole and KJ Bolden, who were great for Georgia as true freshmen and now enter year two. That goes for everyone on the roster, though. There is an expectation that players get better during the offseason, but how much better did they get this year?
